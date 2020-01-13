With the awards show season well and truly upon us, Hollywood’s A-listers have gathered for the annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Santa Monica’s historic venue Barker Hangar.

Leading the red-carpet arrivals on Sunday was Jennifer Lopez, who stunned in a nude figure-hugging Grecian-style gown, which featured cut-away panels and jewel embellishment.

The 50-year-old actress and singer flaunted her enviably youthful visage with a neutral-toned makeup palette, consisting of plenty of bronzer, lashings of mascara and a nude lip.