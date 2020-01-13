With the awards show season well and truly upon us, Hollywood’s A-listers have gathered for the annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Santa Monica’s historic venue Barker Hangar.
Leading the red-carpet arrivals on Sunday was Jennifer Lopez, who stunned in a nude figure-hugging Grecian-style gown, which featured cut-away panels and jewel embellishment.
The 50-year-old actress and singer flaunted her enviably youthful visage with a neutral-toned makeup palette, consisting of plenty of bronzer, lashings of mascara and a nude lip.
Jen wore her brunette tresses slicked back in a glam half-pony style, and she elevated her red-carpet look with a pair of sparkly earrings, and a dazzling jewelled bracelet and clutch.
Joining Jen on the red carpet are the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Renee Zellweger and Brad Pitt, who are just a few of the big-name nominees this year.
