Speaking about the incident during Jimmy Kimmel Live, Margot said the event was one big p*ss up.

'Everyone gets absolutely hammered. People are drunk the next day going to work,' she said.

The 29-year-old then recalled the time she passed out in the bathrooms as she was so drunk.

'I was 18, so of course I was very excited about going to the Logies. The second year I went, I got so drunk I passed out in one of the toilet stalls,' she said.

'I woke up and it happened to be in the one hour that the [venue] is closed for cleaning. There was no one there, and it was such a weird surreal experience.'

The actress even admitted she thought she has died!

'For a second, I was like, 'Did I die? Is this purgatory? Am I in between heaven and hell right now? This is so weird'' she said.

'I showed up to work [on Neighbours] then in my gown, and a nurse had to give me some oxygen and I felt great afterwards.'