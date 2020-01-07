WATCH: Jennifer Aniston reads Russell Crowe's speech about Aus bushfires at Golden Globes 2020
The pair, who were married from 2000 until 2005, showed that it is possible for exes to remain friends as they both headed to the CAA after party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in LA, following the Golden Globes ceremony, which was held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel just hours before.
On the red carpet before the ceremony Brad even called Jen "a really good friend" after he was asked how he felt about potentially bumping into her.
"I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend. Yeah," Brad told Entertainment Tonight.
Jen stunned in a black strapless gown at the awards
Getty
Brad looked suave on the red carpet
Getty
During the ceremony, Brad picked up the award for best supporting actor, and again hinted at his friendship with Jen in his acceptance speech after she'd cheered him on when his win was announced.
In his speech, Brad mentioned his parents, saying, “I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating, and it’d just be awkward.”
Which was when cameras flipped to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, who was seated just one table from Brad at the awards, as she couldn't help but laugh at the comment.
Brad and Jen were seated on tables next to each other at the Golden Globes