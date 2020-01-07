Jen stunned in a black strapless gown at the awards Getty

Brad looked suave on the red carpet Getty

During the ceremony, Brad picked up the award for best supporting actor, and again hinted at his friendship with Jen in his acceptance speech after she'd cheered him on when his win was announced.

In his speech, Brad mentioned his parents, saying, “I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating, and it’d just be awkward.”

Which was when cameras flipped to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, who was seated just one table from Brad at the awards, as she couldn't help but laugh at the comment.

Brad and Jen were seated on tables next to each other at the Golden Globes NBC

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the ex couple were both seen later in the evening attending the same Gold Globes after party.