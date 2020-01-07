Brad won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor Getty

Brad went on to thank the film’s producers and his celebrity friends in the audience.

He also mentioned his parents, saying, “I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating, and it’d just be awkward.”

Which was when cameras flipped to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, who was also at the awards, as she couldn't help but laugh at the comment.

Brad and Leo recently appeared on the latest episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, and during their talk, the actors spoke of their rise to fame and their secretive off-screen lives.

While Leo said he no longer gets chased by photographers the way he used to, Brad insisted the opposite.

“Oh man. I’m just like trash mag fodder,” he said, explaining that he often has to use disguises and escape tactics to leave his house.

When asked by Maron, 56, why he still gets followed so much, Brad explained with a laugh: “Because of my disaster of a personal life, probably.”

Brad failed to mention his children in his speech Getty

While Brad was lauded for his hilarious Golden Globes speech, he was also condemned by many for not speaking out about his kids while he had the chance.

One reason for his silence could be because his divorce from Angelina Jolie is still not finalised three years after their split.

Recently, the ex-couple were battling over custody issues of the children for the festive holidays.

Brad, Angelina and their kids in 2011 Getty

An insider exclusively told New Idea last month the Hollywood superstars are locked in a vicious tug-of-love over who gets to spend Christmas with daughter Shiloh, 13.