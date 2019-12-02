“Brad is furious with Angelina for blocking his attempts to see Shiloh and he’s refusing to put up with it any more,” shares an insider close

to the A-list pair.

Angelina and Brad are now battling over who gets the kids for Christmas Getty

“He’s lost count of the times when she came up with an elaborate excuse to prevent him from spending one-on-one time with Shiloh, and the other kids for that matter.”

The couple’s continuing tensions regarding co-parenting were revealed last month when Angelina admitted Brad had blocked her from living abroad with their children.

She told Harper’s Bazaar: “I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18. Right now I’m having to base where their father chooses to live.”

As New Idea has reported, Brad has a very close relationship with Shiloh as well as her other siblings: Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11.

However it’s been widely speculated that his eldest child, Maddox, 18, has cut ties with Brad, and now lives abroad in South Korea, where he’s studying at university.

It appears Brad is certain that it’s his turn to spend time with the children in the upcoming holidays.

“All this year he’s clung to the fact they agreed, long ago, that he’d at least get to hang with Shiloh over the holidays this year – he says even Ange agreed it was his turn this time,” says the source.

It’s thought Brad and Shiloh have remained particularly close since the break-up of the Jolie-Pitt family back in September 2016.

Brad and Shiloh have a very close bond. Getty

“Brad and Shiloh speak every day over FaceTime and they’ve been counting down the days until Christmas, so that’s really hit both of them very hard,” the insider adds.

But Angelina apparently wants to keep her children together for the festive celebrations.

“Angelina has told Shiloh that it’s not appropriate to be apart from the other kids and they’ll either be in Europe as a family, or at their house in LA. She’s reassured her that she’ll get to spend some time with her dad, but naturally, Shiloh’s heartbroken it won’t be the extended period she was promised.”

The source even claims the teenager is considering forcing the issue by fleeing home.

“Shiloh has already tried to run away more than once,” says the insider.

Compounding the situation is Brad’s apparent intention to introduce Shiloh to his close friends – including ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

“Brad and Shiloh speak every day … so that’s really hit both of them very hard” Getty

New Idea can reveal the friendly exes are looking forward to spending time together during the holidays – and Brad is hoping to bring Shiloh along, too.

Additionally, he wants the youngster to meet other close friends and family, including Shiloh’s grandparents, Jane and William, plus rumoured new love interest, Arrested Development actress and artist Alia Shawkat.

“I think this is what’s bugging Angie more than anything and a big reason why she’s making it so hard for Brad to see his kids,” adds the insider.

“Obviously she hates the idea of Shiloh bonding with any new female in Brad’s life, especially Jennifer. She knows his parents aren’t big fans of hers either.”