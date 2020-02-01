Jennifer Aniston is set to pay a visit to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Canada. Getty

The news comes days after a report claiming the former Suits actress and her royal husband are enjoying their time after announcing they are stepping down as senior royals.

Us Weekly, reports Meghan feels "free" and "has never been happier" since announcing they would split their time between the UK and Canada.

"Meghan feels free. She has never been happier. She’s happy to be out of London,' the source told the magazine.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked away from their senior royal roles in early January

"She was surprised at how quickly everything happened.

"They knew they’d have to relinquish their titles, but the pace it happened surprised everyone.

"The palace thought it would take longer, but they went with it."

On January 8, Meghan and Harry made a statement on their Instagram account stating their wish to quit as senior royals, and that they planned to spilt their time between the UK and North America.