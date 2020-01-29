On January 8, Meghan and Harry made a statement on their Instagram account stating their wish to quit as senior royals, and that they planned to spilt their time between the UK and North America.
Rumours were rife that the couple felt shut out from the monarchy as the "firm" moves towards a more streamlined future, which focusses on Prince Charles and Prince William.
Prince Harry spoke out last week about his "great sadness" they were leaving the royal family.
Addressing a dinner for his Sentebale charity at The Ivy restaurant, he said: “The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly.”
Harry told friends and supporters: “It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges.
"And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.”
The Duke claimed he wasn't walking away from the royal family but that despite their wishes, it "wasn't possible" to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and the Military without public funding.