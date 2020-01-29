Meghan Markle is enjoying her life away from the royal family as she and her husband Prince Harry embark on a new life in Canada.

According to Us Weekly, the Duchess of Sussex feels "free" and "has never been happier" since she and the Duke ditched their royal roles.

"Meghan feels free. She has never been happier. She’s happy to be out of London,' the source told the magazine.

"She was surprised at how quickly everything happened.

"They knew they’d have to relinquish their titles, but the pace it happened surprised everyone.

"The palace thought it would take longer, but they went with it."