RELATED: The RIGHT age to get Botox

What Is Botox?

Botulinum toxin, also known as botox, is a protein commonly injected into the muscles for a variety of purposes, although the most common use for it is to soften fine lines and wrinkles. It blocks nerve signals, preventing muscles from contracting and relaxing the face, ‘smoothing out’ the skin. Botox can be applied to most parts of the face such as the forehead, eye area, mouth area, cheeks, and jaw.

Getty

Masseter Botox 101: What It Is, How It Works, Etc.

Botox injections into the jaw are also called masseter botox, named after the masseter muscle in the lower half of the face. There are two main reasons that someone would get jaw botox: to relieve symptoms of a medical condition or improve your face shape.

When used medically (as in botox for bruxism or grinding), relaxing the muscles can relieve jaw pain, jaw clenching, and the symptoms of temporomandibular joint syndrome or TMJ. When used cosmetically, it can help with defining the jawline or making it smaller, and may be called a ‘Nefertiti lift’.

Benefits Of Jawline Botox

Jaw Slimming

Everyone is born with a specific face shape – round, oval, heart, and square are just a few examples. Botox can ‘soften’ your features and round out your face by relaxing the muscles in your jaw. When the jaw muscles are relaxed, they shrink slightly in size, allowing you to have a slimmer and more defined jawline.

Pain Reduction

Jaw clenching and teeth grinding are pretty common conditions, but that doesn’t make them any less painful to experience. If you have a tight jaw from anxiety, regular migraines, or other jaw-related problems, then jaw botox could be the solution for you.

Safe, Worry-Free Procedure

Plastic surgery is effective and permanent, but it also comes with increased risk. Because botox is non-invasive (and it takes less than half an hour at most), the procedure is much safer – and recovery is much faster.

Side Effects Of Botox In Jaw Muscles

Although botox is generally safer in comparison to going under the knife, no procedure is ever 100% risk-free. Here are some of the most common side effects of jaw botox:

Blurred vision

Headaches

Fatigue/exhaustion

Muscle weakness

Muscle stiffness

Swelling, redness, and pain in the jaw

You can mitigate these risks by doing your due diligence prior to getting the procedure, choosing the right doctor or clinic, and following the post-procedure instructions.

Getty

How Much Jaw Botox Do You Need To Get For Significant Results?

No matter the reason for getting the injection, you don’t actually need a lot of botox to see (and feel) a change. Most doctors recommend just one or two mL per session – any more and it will start to look unnatural.

Like other non-surgical or injectable treatments, the positive effects of jaw botox are temporary. This means that you’ll need to come in for follow-up procedures regularly if you want to maintain your face shape or continue relieving pain or discomfort. The average wait time between sessions is usually between three to six months.

Cost Of Jaw Botox Injections

How much you spend on jaw botox depends on several factors, including how much botox is used, which clinic or doctor you go to, and if there are seasonal promotions or not. Generally, one session costs hundreds of dollars – budget options usually start at the $AUD 300-400 mark.

Before And After Chin Botox (REAL Photos!)

Below are real results from real people who have gotten masseter botox injections. Remember that each face and procedure is different, so make sure to talk to your doctor about your expected results! They may be different from the examples we show below.

Is Jaw Botox Right For You?

If you’ve always wanted to see how you’d look with softer and more rounded features, then jaw botox is a safe and easy way to get results without having to commit. It’s also an effective solution for TMJ, pain, and other jaw problems.

As with any cosmetic procedure, read up on what to expect and how to minimise the risks, and you’ll be prepared even before you step into the doctor’s office.

RELATED: Meghan Markle plastic surgery shock: What has she done to her face?