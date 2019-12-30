Karl and Jasmine are enjoying a beach getaway. Instagram

In the photos, the 45-year-old TV personality was seen enjoying the sun and surf, while his wife shows off a visible rounded belly beneath her one-piece swimsuit.

A friend of Jasmine's has also 'confirmed' her pregnancy to The Daily Telegraph this month, saying the pair are “over the moon”.

New Idea exclusively obtained photos of Jasmine and a very visible baby bump. Supplied

Stefanovic shares kids Jackson, 19, Ava, 13, and River, 12 with his ex-wife, Cassandra Thorburn.

Karl is soaking up the sunshine before he heads back to the new look Today show alongside Allison Langdon in the new year.