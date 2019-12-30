She’s all but confirmed her pregnancy with husband Karl Stefanovic, and on Sunday Jasmine Stefanovic - née Yarbrough - shared a photo of their beach getaway.
The 35-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of her TV star husband with their German Shepherd dog, Chance the Yapper.
WATCH: Karl Stefanovic serenades wife Jasmine
The shoe designer captioned the photo with a sun and surf emoji.
The photo comes days after New Idea exclusively obtained photos of Jasmine and a very visible baby bump during a beach holiday in Byron Bay.
Karl and Jasmine are enjoying a beach getaway.
In the photos, the 45-year-old TV personality was seen enjoying the sun and surf, while his wife shows off a visible rounded belly beneath her one-piece swimsuit.
A friend of Jasmine's has also 'confirmed' her pregnancy to The Daily Telegraph this month, saying the pair are “over the moon”.
Stefanovic shares kids Jackson, 19, Ava, 13, and River, 12 with his ex-wife, Cassandra Thorburn.
Karl is soaking up the sunshine before he heads back to the new look Today show alongside Allison Langdon in the new year.