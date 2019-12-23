Supplied

These latest photos come shortly after Jasmine sent the pregnancy rumour mill into overdrive following a series of social media posts that suggested she was hosting a baby shower with friends in New York.

An attendee shared an Instagram story of Jasmine appearing to cuddle her belly superimposed with a ‘baby’ emoji, while another friend shared a snap from the dinner that read: “I love baby showers”.

In the days after the secret baby shower, the Daily Telegraph reported that “Jas and Karl are over the moon” about their impending new arrival.

“They are very happy,” a source told the publication.

Although Karl and Jasmine are yet to officially confirm the pregnancy, it appears they’re doing little to hide the news.

Karl, who is already a father of three, has been open about his desire to have children with his second wife.

In a radio interview in August, Karl’s baby plans were revealed on Fox FM’s Fifi, Fev & Byron show when he was questioned about undergoing two vasectomy reversals in the past year, on account of the first one being unsuccessful.

Radio host Brendan Fevola said on the show: “You’ve had the snip ... you’ve had it reversed twice, apparently,” to which Karl admitted he had.

“Yeah, that [the reversals] did happen. And it’s not pleasant. It hurt,” admitted the Nine Network presenter.

The potential baby news comes on the back of an eventful year for Karl. Following his lavish wedding in 2018, Karl was unceremoniously dumped from the Today show while on his honeymoon.

However, after the new-look morning show suffered from dismal ratings in 2019, Nine sensationally announced Karl would return to the show in 2020 with Allison Langdon.

News.com.au also reported that Perth reporter Tracy Vo is said to be replacing Tom Steinfort and Sydney reporter Tim Davies will be stepping in for weatherman Stevie Jacobs.

With Karl set to lead a new team, could this beach holiday be the couple’s last quiet moment before he returns to Today – and makes the pregnancy news official?

