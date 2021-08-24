At least Harper is having a great time. Instagram

While we can’t argue with her lockdown motto, we do have some questions, the most pointed being: how does one get a shell sandpit in lockdown?

Whatever the answer, consider us impressed.

The 37-year-old also shared an update to her Instagram story showing Harper in a stroller.

“Triggered her majorly bringing out the dolly pram!! Ooooppsss (Mum take me on a f**king walk),” she captioned the snap.

However, she isn't enjoying the lack of walks. Instagram

Jasmine and Harper are coming into week two of quarantine having left their home in Sydney to travel to Brisbane.

Husband Karl revealed last week on the Today show Jasmine had been permitted to travel to Queensland to be with her 'really sick' grandmother.

“I want to talk about this because this is really big, where Jasmine and Harper are right now and what they're doing,” Karl began.

“So she's had to go to Brisbane because her very dear, dear Nan, who she's incredibly close with, is really, really, really sick.”

Jasmine has travelled to QLD to visit her Nan. Instagram

Jasmine received a special exemption to visit her grandmother who is in her nineties, a process Karl revealed was lengthy.

“She's at the Marriott in Brisbane now. It's fine, she's there," said Karl. "She has two weeks to go there before she can see her Nan,” he added.

“I know families are making these decisions because these are special times and they're hard times for loved ones who are sick.”