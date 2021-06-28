Jarrod adopted Lily a week ago to support him through his PTSD. Instagram

“They chose to prioritise the other customer who doesn’t like dogs over the customer with a disability and a service dog,” he told his followers.

He also said they were being ‘backwards’, and stated his wish that staff had treated his mental disability in the same manner as a physical disability.

Jarrod added that he felt “embarrassed, ashamed, and can’t stop shaking” after the incident.

Lily is deaf and blind. Instagram

Jarrod has recently been more open about his struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

His experiences in the army, and his transition out of the army into a civilian lifestyle, led to his issues with PTSD.

The Bachelor in Paradise star explained his relationship with Sam Royce is one reason he is feeling more comfortable about speaking out about it.

He previously dated fellow Bachelor alum Keira Maguire, but believes he has found 'the one' with Sam and moved to Darwin in March to live with her full-time, and also fell in love with her rescue dog, Chance.

Sincce the move, the reality contestant has started working with PTSD Dogs Australia.

Jarrod announced he was moving to Darwin in a caption alongside this sweet snap. Instagram

Jarrod adopted Lily only a week ago.

She is an albino border collie who is blind and deaf, but described by Jarrod as having ‘the kindest soul’.

He announced she would be joining his family on Instagram in an adorable post that showed her playing with a smiling Jarrod and Sam.

WATCH BELOW: Jarrod Woodgate's dog Lily plays in the water. Post continues below video...

Fans flocked to the comments section to leave supportive messages for the Bachelorette star.

“Omg she is so beautiful!!! Great work!!! I’m so happy for you both xx” wrote Yvie Jones, who is known for her dedication to rescue dogs.

“Oh this makes me so happy! I am so glad to know such a beautiful and vulnerable little girl is going to get the home and love she deserves ❤️❤️” another person wrote.

“This is wonderful. Takes great people to look after animals with special needs, but she’s just beautiful. I hope she is able to give the peace you are searching for ❤️,” wrote another.