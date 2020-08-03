Jarrod and Sam are the perfect match. Instagram

Sam, a public servant from the NT, had a brief stint on Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor in 2019.

The couple met while on a trip to Bali with a few other reality pals, and they clicked immediately.

“For some weird reason I put her into the friendzone,” Jarrod says with a laugh. “She thought I had friendzoned her and thought I wasn’t interested in her! But it was me telling myself that I needed to take it slowly – I wanted to get to know her before anything else.”

After about six months of friendship, Sam stayed over at Jarrod’s vineyard in Gippsland, Vic. And from there, a romance blossomed.

“I felt like a little schoolkid all over again,” Jarrod recalls, remembering how giddy he felt at the start.

"She’s the nicest human being and she’s so caring, loving and kind and my family absolutely adore her.” Instagram

Today, the loved-up pair are battling through long distance while Sam stays in the NT because of the coronavirus travel restrictions.

But it hasn’t stopped them from discussing their future together – which, of course includes the pitter-patter of tiny feet!

“We’ve spoken about it a lot. Down the track when she moves back from Darwin, we can get married and have kids and our kids can grow up on a farm,” Jarrod says. “As for a wedding, we’d love it out here. Sam’s got a second family in Vanuatu so we’d have to get married there too.”

Jarrod says he has well and truly moved on from his ex, Keira Maguire. Network 10

Jarrod says he doesn’t envy the contestants on this season of Bachelor in Paradise – which includes his ex-girlfriend Keira.

“Sam doesn’t like the way that I was treated (by Keira) and misled and she’s more protective than anything,” Jarrod explains.

“But I’ve moved on. I’m past that.”