Janelle and Monzir won the season. Seven

For Janelle, meeting Nigella Lawson was a dream come true - and one of her favourite parts of the season.

“Cooking for Nigella was really nerve-wracking,” she told New Idea, “but beautiful.”

“It was a bit calming in a way because I just know that she loves home food, she does not expect anything fancy or fine dining - she just wants it to taste good.”

“It kind of feels like you are cooking for family, so it was a really nice thing to do.”

It was a close grand final. Seven

Janelle and Monzir are also quick to credit group one of the show, explaining how they really “clicked” with all the teams.

“They were all so beautiful and lovely” explained Janelle, “particularly Fuzz and Arrnott."

“They’re from NSW as well so we were really excited…but we loved our whole group and were so lucky.”

“I’d do it [MKR] again if I had the chance” explained Monzir - but Janelle wasn’t so sure.

“Honestly I feel like I would do it again, but watching it last night I was like, ‘ I can’t believe we even did this!’”

Watch Below: My Kitchen Rules 2022 - Meet Janelle and Monzir

The couple’s ability to stay focused and calm in the final competition was what saw them charge ahead, revealing that their recipe to win was all in the plan.

“We had the focus, we had to stay organised and calm and clean” shared Janelle.

“I think we went into it with a similar mindset that we had in our instant restaurant - stay calm and stay clean.

“It’s all about sticking to your tasks, trust and honestly just going for it.”

“Go for it - go hard or go home.”

Winners of MKR 2022! Seven

So what’s next for the winning couple?

“There’s honestly a lot that we want to do” explained Janelle, “we want to continue with our food dreams - Monzir has dreams now to do more with Sudanese food.”

“I want to open a food truck” shares Monzir, “we want to buy a house... and then maybe go on a holiday!”

"Yeah, there’s just so much that we would like to do, it’s surreal that we will have the opportunity to do that now” adds Janelle, “the sky’s the limit really!”

Want to know more about My Kitchen Rules Australia? Check out the links below!

Look familiar? This isn't the first time the MKR cast have been on television.

The shocking detail about Nigella Lawson that MKR tried to hide.

It's on! Meet the My Kitchen Rules 2022 contestants.

My Kitchen Rules Winners: Where are they now?

How much of My Kitchen Rules is actually real?

MKR couple Steven and Frena have called off their engagement.

Nail-biting finale for My Kitchen Rules