Anjali Rao (right), the ex-girlfriend of Jamie Durie (left) could be set to spill secrets on their relationship in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Melbourne. Getty

Close friends of Anjali say she is throwing herself into her work as she tries to rebuild her life after her bitter split with the former House Rules host, 51. Things reportedly ended in“absolute disaster”.

According to the insider, Anjali, who first met Jamie in 2013, became completely overwhelmed by a “love-struck” Jamie. He would refer to her as his wife, despite dating for just months, and often broached the subject of marriage and children.

“Things came to a head during a romantic trip to Bali at Jamie’s private villa, when Anj revealed she was in no hurry to marry again after just coming off a divorce,” explains one friend.

Jamie is expecting a child with his fiancee Ameka Fields (right). Instagram

Jamie allegedly stormed off following the rejection and ignored Anjali for days.

The pair’s relationship soon fizzled, with Jamie’s unrelenting attention from female fans also becoming an issue for the couple, who “often fought”.

With The Real Housewives of Melbourne set to premiere as early as September, on-set spies say Jamie could very well be blushing when Anjali, “who never really recovered from their relationship” dishes on their time together.

“He left her seriously heartbroken by it all, so now this will form her story,” shares the insider, adding that the fiery newcomer won’t be afraid to tell her side.

