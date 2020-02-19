The season 5 cast are revealed New Idea

The new women bring their own stories to the mix.

Newcomer Kirkpatrick, known in some Melbourne circles as the ‘Champagne Dame’, has a six-year-old daughter. UK-born Dipietrantonio is married with three children.

Rao is a familiar face, formerly hosting CNN’s weekday breakfast news and Talk Asia.

The Real Housewives of Melbourne is fresh and renewed

Gillies says she will now be focussing on starting a family with ex-Silverchair star Ben.

‘I’m not getting any younger,’ she says of her greater sense of urgency to make it happen.

Bloomfield left amid rumours that Gina Liano did not want her back – with Foxtel boss Briahn Walsh admitting that Gina was not a fan.

‘Where we left last season is that Gina said she would not come back to the show if Sally was on the series, and that has taken us some time to resolve how we move forward,’ he said.

Behbahani said she wouldn’t be back due to family considerations.