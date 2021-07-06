Sarah immediately shared her support. Instagram

Sarah immediately responded, writing: “Oh yes I definitely CAN identify the plethora of different types of grins!🕵🏽‍♀️😏 Love ya baby, congrats again! Xx.”

The 45-year-old also appeared in the Sunday Telegraph’s Insider over the weekend, and again Sarah praised her husband’s dedication to the role and outstanding performance.

“You did SUCH a great job on this storyline baby! CONGRATULATIONS! I saw you put your blood, sweat & tears into this…rehearsing in our office (well, let’s be honest, you’ve really claimed it as ‘YOUR man cave’…you definitely deserve such a brilliant article & lots of kisses & cuddles when I’m home!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽,” she wrote.

James and Sarah tied the knot in a fairy tale wedding. Instagram

Sarah and James fell in love on the set of the soap and worked together until the actress and her character Willow chose to depart the Bay earlier this year.

Speaking to Now To Love about her exit, Sarah admitted it was the people she would miss most.

"It's been a dream come true," Sarah says of her time in H&A.

"The cast and crew are like family. I'll always be attached to them, 'cause Jimmy is still in the show. People said to me, 'Do you want to take anything from the set?' I have my husband!"

