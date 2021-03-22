The sweetest duo. Instagram

"Willow and Jimmy's character, Justin Morgan, were pretty hot together on the show — maybe I'm biased or maybe it's because we were secretly attracted to each other.

"Willow was a firecracker, so I got to do some fun things, like straddle Jimmy when he was tied up and I slapped him in the audition."

James similarly recounted the memorable audition.

"Sarah was waiting outside the door for the audition and she busted in, a basic "give me my money back" scene, and she slapped me and walked out," he revealed.

"I was absolutely swept off my feet."

Both Sarah and Willow made quite the entrance. Channel Seven

The actress went on to reveal not only who made the first move, but the gut-wrenchingly cute moment she realised their chemistry was something more.

"We are very different to our characters. I remember being out one night with the crew and I asked him when he was going to kiss me in real life.

But it wasn't until he took me on a date to a restaurant in Bondi called The Italian that we realised it was more than just a fling or chemistry bleeding into real life."

The couple tied the knot in a fairytale wedding. Instagram

It's been happily ever after since with the couple tying the knot in July 2019 in a stunning wedding attended by only their close family and friends.

They actually had two weddings - the official signing of the papers during a casual affair in Sydney's Coogee, followed by their glamorous nuptials in an Irish castle.

This article originally featured on our sister site, Now To Love.

