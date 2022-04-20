Home & Away’s James Stewart posted two poolside pictures featuring his wife and former co-star, Sarah Roberts. Instagram

The actors were quick to be inundated with messages of support from fans and friends, with fellow Summer Bay dweller Georgie Parker commenting: “Beautiful.”

Sarah responded to the sweet tribute via her own Instagram, sharing a similar picture with the caption: “hey husby. I love u too 🤍.”

Not one to play favourites, Georgie was quick to share four red heart emojis underneath Sarah’s post as well.

James and Sarah first met during her final audition to play Willow in Home & Away.

The actress was called back to do a chemistry test with James (who plays Justin on the soap). Needless to say, she passed with flying colours.

"Geoffrey the director came out and said: 'Look I'm not going to bring you into the room first. I just want you to walk straight into the audition room and go straight into the scene’," Sarah recalled in a video shared to the official H&A Instagram account.

"I was like, 'You know what? This is my third audition for Home & Away, I'm just gonna go for it.' Jimmy was tied up on the chair and I just strutted in, straddled him and started the scene. I guess the rest is history.”

Sarah is the step-mum to Scout, daughter to her husband James Stewart. Instagram

Following her departure from Home & Away, Sarah has been prioritising her health and family. She is the step-mother to nine-year-old Scout, the daughter of her husband James and his ex-partner Jessica Marais.

In an exclusive interview with New Idea in February, the actress deemed Scout “a beautiful lady inside and out”.

“She loves art, she’s dramatic (just like her dad!) and she also has the biggest heart for such a little human," the DJ said.

"I may be biased but I think Scout can grow up to be whatever she sets her mind to…I just hope that that growing up doesn’t happen too quickly!”

