Congratulations are in order as Kate Middleton's brother, James Middleton is expecting his first child with wife, Alizee Thevenet.

The soon-to-be dad took to Instagram to announce the happy news with a photo of Alizee wearing a stunning olive-green dress which showed her baby bump and their dog Mable looking very excited.

