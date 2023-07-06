It was Ella who introduced the now happy couple in 2018! After fate – or a dog – brought them together, the pair have been enjoying life together in the countryside.
In 2019, the couple got engaged and finally said "I do" in September 2021 after COVID-19 pandemic derailed their original plans. However, the stunning ceremony located in the south of France was the perfect intimate celebration.
Lady Tatiana Mountbatten – who is related to the British Royal Family – shared her excitement on James' Instagram post.
"Wahoooooo💕💕💕💕💕💕 congratulations!!! So excited for you xxx," she wrote.
Once the baby joy arrives, the bub will be a first cousin to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – and also be a niece or nephew to the Prince and Princess of Wales.
With this new addition, the Middleton line is growing fast! Kate's sister Pippa has three children Arthur, Grace and Rose with her husband, James Matthews.
This article originally appeared on our sister site Now to Love.