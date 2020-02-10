There’ve been blindsides, flushed immunity idols, secret alliances and even some surprisingly racy wrestling. So who could’ve predicted that it would be a battle of the sexes that would set social media alight?
WATCH: The moment Pia Miranda wins Survivor Australia 2019
In a challenge that saw contestants attempt to overcome each other using brute strength, diminutive Jacqui Patterson was the first to raise her hand to take on beefcake Zach Kozyrski.
It was understandable that the former bodybuilder was feeling strong, at the start of the episode we saw her put on a muscle-rippling display for the island, flexing her arms, legs and back in a competition style.
As the challenge began, Michelle quipped “He's probably thinking, "I eat pieces of steak that size."
Mat was quick to defend Jacqui saying “Hey, hey, don't take it for granted here. She's an animal. She's an animal.”
As though he’d summoned a response from social media, viewers then began to erupt in support of Jacqui.
Network Ten
“Jackie KILL HIM” one fan tweeted, with others chiming in “Wipe him out Jacqui”, “Oh she’s gonna crush him” and “Oh I have never wanted to see anything more than I wanted to see Jacqui annihilate Zach.”
Others chose to call out Zach.
“Ughh here comes the swaggering shitbox. Take him down Jacqui” on jeered, while others said “Zach’s still an arse. Get him Jacqui.”
Sadly, for those Jacqui fans, Zach proved the victor.
Here's hoping we get to see the two do battle again!