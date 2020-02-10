We’re only a few episodes into Survivor Australia: All Stars but the action has been non-stop.

There’ve been blindsides, flushed immunity idols, secret alliances and even some surprisingly racy wrestling. So who could’ve predicted that it would be a battle of the sexes that would set social media alight?

WATCH: The moment Pia Miranda wins Survivor Australia 2019

In a challenge that saw contestants attempt to overcome each other using brute strength, diminutive Jacqui Patterson was the first to raise her hand to take on beefcake Zach Kozyrski.

It was understandable that the former bodybuilder was feeling strong, at the start of the episode we saw her put on a muscle-rippling display for the island, flexing her arms, legs and back in a competition style.