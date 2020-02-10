Michelle ended up on the wrong side of the votes with Nick, Harry, Abbey, Zach, Lee, and Lydia scribbling her name down on their parchment. Network Ten

Despite her appeals to various tribe mates and contestants and a campaign from Henry to oust Sharn, the majority were in agreement – Michelle just wasn’t physically strong enough to stay and win.

“Look at today's challenge. Like, that was brute strength,” said AFLW player Abbey Holmes.

“We need to be able to compete and beat the other tribe. We need to stay strong. We need strong people around us.”

After making a passionate plea at Tribal to stay in the game, Michelle ended up on the wrong side of the votes with Nick, Harry, Abbey, Zach, Lee, and Lydia scribbling her name down on their parchment.

Shonee, Sharn and John opted to vote for Henry, and Michelle and Henry tried to give Sharn the boot.

After her elimination Michelle hit out at her Mokuta tribe for playing conservatively.

“I don't think there was any more I could've done. But it doesn't take away the devastation,” she said. “I think Harry, Nick and all the sporty people voted me out. I think they just want to play a safe game and be on the right side of the numbers.”

'Australian Survivor: All Stars' airs Monday-Wednesday at 7.30 pm on Channel 10.