Olivia hasn’t responded to the recent post but recently underwent her own major transformation.

Not only did the colour go from blonde to brunette, but Olivia Frazer also decided to embrace the shorter hair trend, as she had a substantial amount of length cut off.

Olivia took her Instagram followers along for the ride on her hair makeover journey, posting stories of the process across the day.

"Just walking over to my hairdressers to get my hair done," she announced in a video posted before her tresses were modified.

"It's going to be a big change, so I can't wait to show you guys!"

When asked by a follower what made her go brunette, the MAFS star responded, "my hair was feeling really unhealthy and I love looking a bit more natural."

But she then followed that up by explain the shorter cut in quite a pointed way, "I cut it because 2023 is the year of cutting dead ends out of my life."