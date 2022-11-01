"We're friends, and that's it. That's all there is to it,” he said. Instagram

One of the questions was a fan asking if he and Olivia would ever get back together, to which he responded, “Not sure why this keeps coming up, but no.”

Another fan asked, "Why did Olivia make it out like you guys are back together?".

Jackson responded by saying he doesn't know and that they would “have to ask her that one”.

Jackson was also asked if he was ready to date again, to which he responded, “Yep! Ready to date. bring it on”.

Olivia, on the other hand, has been giving mixed messages as she said in a recent Instagram Live that she was “trying” to get back with Jackson, however, was spotted kissing a mystery man during a night out in Sydney.

The former couple announced their split after 10 months together on Instagram. They both posted on Instagram saying, “After a wonderful 10 months together we have decided to go our separate ways”.

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another, and no one is to blame for the end of this relationship. Simply a case of 'almost perfect. We hope you all can please show compassion as we navigate this privately."