Home and Away's Jackson Heywood has shocked fans with a dramatic transformation. Instagram

Fans flocked to the comments section to remark how dramatic the star’s transformation was.

“Wow you look so different ,” wrote one follower, while another added: “Very Bruce Willis from the Fifth element.”

Meanwhile, another fan simply penned: “Lookin hot af.”

During his time on Home and Away, Jackson played fan favourite Brody Morgan, brother to Mason (Orpheus Pledger) Justin (James Stewart) and Tori (Penny McNamee).

He was married to blonde beauty Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) before cheating on her and fleeing the Bay.

The new look is worlds away from his Home and Away 'do. (Jackson pictured with on-screen wife Sophie Dillman). Channel Seven

Speaking to Now To Love earlier this year, Jackson admitted that he copped backlash from Home and Away fans thanks to the infidelity storyline.

“Yeah, people think it's real – it's pretty funny. I had a couple of them [telling me they hate me] but look, no one's going to come up and punch you,” he confessed.

“I knew that was maybe going to be a thing when the storyline started but it's just the way the character went, it's the direction the writers chose so I just took it on the chin. I had such a good run that I was like, ‘Ah, I can cop a bit of grief for the last little stint.’”

Jackson pictured with his former Home and Away co-stars Sophie Dillman and Emily Eskell. Instagram

Since quitting the long-running soap, Jackson has enjoyed even more success in both his personal and professional lives.

He nabbed a coveted role in season two of Stan’s Bloom alongside Bryan Brown, Jacki Weaver and Phoebe Tonkin, playing Young Ray.

On the relationship front, Jackson debuted his blossoming romance with Miss Universe Australia finalist Anneliese Zanchetta, 21, in July.