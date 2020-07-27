Jackson Heywood and Anneliese Zanchetta. Instagram

In the image, the pair were all smiles as the blonde bombshell adoringly gripped on to her man’s arm.

Seemingly a fan of being subtle, Jackson simply captioned the post with martini glass and scotch glass emojis, while Anneliese replied with three hearts.

Jackson’s fans were quick to gush over the happy snap, commenting “too cute” and “beautiful photo Jackson” underneath the image.

In April, Jackson admitted he was single but open to the idea of finding love while speaking to Now To Love about why he left Home And Away.

“I chose to go because I wanted to see what else is out there and I don't have a mortgage, I don't have kids, I don't have a girlfriend. Like, I'd kind of like all those things but yeah, I just had the freedom to do it and I thought I may as well,” he confessed.

Jackson (pictured with co-star Sophie Dillman) portrayed Brody Morgan on Home and Away. Exclusive/ New Idea

Jackson, who once dated the late Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda, also revealed the craziest thing he’s ever done for love.

“For love I was willing to move cities for this girl. I was so sure – we kind of had this on-and-off love affair but we were never in the same city. Like, I moved to a different country,” he said.

“We kept wanting to be with each other but it kept just… we were both just at stages of our careers where we couldn't do anything about it.”