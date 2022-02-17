Jackie O has spoken about her choice to stay single. Instagram

"I just don't know when I'd have time (to date)," Jackie said. "I really like being on my own for now.

"I've never been on a date since I split with my husband. I am also really scared to get out there and have that first date."

The 47-year-old went on to deem her co-host Kyle "extremely supportive", calling him a "vault".

"He knew what was going on before anyone else did... he will never tell anyone."

Jackie with her 11-year-old daughter, Kitty. Instagram

Jackie's candid comments come just three days after Kyle revealed he is expecting a baby with his fiancée, Tegan Kynaston.

The shock jock announced the exciting news on the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Monday morning, where he was joined by his bride-to-be, revealing Tegan was three months along and the bub was set to arrive in August.

"We're having a baby!" Sandilands, 50, announced as the entire KIIS FM studio cheered.

Kyle went on to say that he hoped the bub was “either a girl … or a little gay son,” and praised Tegan's “beautiful big meaty t***ies” since she’s become pregnant.

Kyle and his partner Tegan are expecting a baby. Instagram

Jackie said she was "so happy" for the couple, noting that the announcement explained Kyle's emotional outbursts of late.

The exciting news comes after Kyle popped the question to Tegan during a holiday at his house in Port Douglas earlier this year.

"She said YES!!!! 💍 Congratulations Kyle & Tegan!!! ❤️#KJShow," a post to The Kyle and Jackie O Show's Instagram read, along with a photo of Kyle and Tegan and her sparkling ring.

For your own fairytale love story, sign up for eharmony!