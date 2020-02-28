Jackie O couldn't contain her disgust. The Kyle and Jackie O Show

“I have my hands on Hayley's toothbrush that David cleaned the toilet with on MAFS last night. Here it is guys, this is it,” said Jackie.

She then got on the phone to Hayley to confirm it was indeed the same toothbrush.



Kyle and Jackie O producer Tom Whitaker then outrageously agreed to brush his teeth for a measly $1,000.

Jackie storms out of the studio. The Kyle and Jackie O Show

The toothbrush at the centre of it all. Nine

“Stop it, stop it. This is so gross!” Jackie screamed, “This is the lowest of the low.”.



It was revealed on Wednesday's episode that David had used Hayley's toothbrush to clean soiled toilet bowl, after he learned she'd cheated on him with Michael.

"Hayley does not have a moral compass," David told viewers.

David has no regrets. Nine

It all kicked off on Wednesday night's episode of the show. Nine

"Michelle told me that there is a video of David rubbing my toothbrush in the toilet. David doesn’t know that I know,' Hayley also told viewers.

David then admitted, 'Sometimes we do sh-t things.'

David insisted it was a 'practical joke' and that his friends had done 'far worse' to him. We can only imagine.