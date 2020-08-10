Apparently Jackie "O" Henderson (pictured) has a sassy side to her behind the scenes! Channel Ten

“Post-rehearsal, Jackie went into hair and makeup. The show’s hairdresser was number one in Brisbane ... Gretel [Killeen] loved her. She took about an hour to do Jackie’s hair, which looked amazing. Then without saying a word Jackie walked over to the sink and put her head under running water!”

Jackie has previously denied she’s difficult to work with. In 2016, Queensland hairdresser Carole Haddad, who worked on BB, accused her of being a diva and called her the “Black Widow of TV stations,” to which Jackie replied, “You’re crazy!”

In 2016 a hairdresser accused Jackie (pictured with Kyle Sandilands) of being the "Black Widow of TV stations". Instagram

It’s not the only questionable behaviour Jackie O has been accused of being involved in.

In fact, Jackie herself admitted to lying to a publicist to “borrow” some jewels to a swanky event.

In August last year, Jackie O confessed on her KIIS FM radio show that she once pretended to be her own assistant in order to nab the jewels.

Jackie (pictured with Lindsay Lohan) once pretended to be her own assistant to "borrow" jewels for a swanky event. Channel Ten

Jackie said she called up a PR and said: "It's Samantha calling, I work for Jackie O."

"[The PR] was looking after a high-end jewellery store and I said, '[Jackie] would like to borrow something for a red carpet event.'"

Jackie continued: "[The PR] never did say anything but I had a feeling that she knew it was me."

