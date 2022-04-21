Jack Vidgen was quick to comment on Osher's post. Instagram

Osher ended the post by asking fans to comment and tag their single bestie for their chance to be on The Bachelor.

I'm A Celeb alum Jack quickly followed instruction, penning "Applying now" below the post.

But the singer may have his competition cut out for him, considering which *other* celebrity was tagged in the comments.

Bondi Rescue's Harrison Reid is in with a shot to be the next bachie. Instagram

Ever the matchmaker, Bondi Rescue's Andy Reid tagged his co-star Harrison Reid for a chance to join the dating game.

Last year was the ninth season of The Bachelor, with bachie Jimmy Nicholson choosing Holly Kingston as his winner.

Still together today, the couple mark the fifth successful pairing to come out of the Australian franchise.

Jimmy and Holly have moved in together. Instagram

While confessing there were some "tough moments" when watching the season back, Jimmy and Holly feel blessed for the way they met.

"For the most part, we're just really lucky that our love story has been documented to show the kids one day," Holly told our sister site TV WEEK in September 2021. "In a weird way, along with dad kissing other girls (laughs)."

Jimmy added: "It's kind of funny when people say 'oh, they're going to break up' and we're just like, yeah? Watch this'."

For your own fairytale love story, sign up for eharmony!