"Watching it back it looks like I was on trial the whole time," Jay said of her time on The Bachelor. Channel Ten

"We were both bawling our eyes out but it just didn’t really capture our connection at the end; it was all kind of based around silly rumours which was upsetting. But I know what happened, so that’s OK."

When asked if she thought Jimmy would have picked her if it wasn't for the rumours, Jay confesses she isn't sure.

"I like to think that without them, Jimmy would have picked me but I don’t know, but I do think they definitely tarnished our relationship.

"It was really, really good; we had such a good relationship and then I could see doubt creeping into his mind and at that point I was like 'Oh yeah, he’s definitely slowly going off me', I could kind of tell."

Jay revealed she would date Jimmy if she met him on the outside world. Channel Ten

But despite where Jimmy's head was at, Jay tells New Idea she absolutely would have dated him on the outside world.

"He was such an interesting guy. I tend to go for guys that are real thinkers and are really, really intelligent and I felt like he was definitely like that.

"One thing I really liked about him was that when I asked him questions, even if they were stupid questions, he’d really think about his answers and I found that quite hot. He’s definitely a guy I’d go for in the real world."

As for whether real-world Jimmy is the same as on-camera Jimmy, Jay can vouch for his on-screen persona; however, she does confess the pilot is a bit "cheekier" when not being recorded.

WATCH: Jimmy Nicholson discusses contestants who bailed (Article continues after video)

The 31-year-old also reveals she personally struggled with being so closely observed.

"I found it quite difficult to be honest; a lot of the time you’d forget the camera was there, but at times you are aware of it so I did find it quite difficult to connect and be true because I’m terrible at acting."

At the end of it all, despite all the rumours, Jay is happy with the experiences and the friendships she's formed with the girls in the mansion.

But while she is currently contractually not allowed to talk to Jimmy, the nutritionist tells New Idea that she's not sure if the pair will strike up a friendship in the future.

Jay told New Idea that both she and Jimmy were bawling their eyes out during their final moments together in the mansion. Channel Ten

"I think it would be a bit weird. I think it would depend on where his head’s at or who he’s with and how they feel about me. I wouldn’t say no but I just think it might be a little bit weird, to be honest."

As for who the second runner-up thinks will manage to land the pilot, despite Sportsbet being firmly Team Holly, Jay is adamant that Brooke will win the show.

"Watching it on TV, you can just tell how in love he is with Brooke and she keeps telling him all these things he doesn’t want to hear - she can’t move to Sydney, she can’t ever be alone - but I just think he looks like he loves her so much, I think it’s going to be her at the end."

We guess all will be revealed during tonight's finale!

