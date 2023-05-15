Married at First Sight (MAFS) star Jack Millar has announced he is expecting his first child with fellow reality television star and Love Island Australia alumn Courtney Stubbs!

The couple took to their Instagram to share the exciting news on Sunday evening, revealing that their bubs to be was due in November 2023.

Given this, we can assume the love birds have been keeping their news top secret for over three months!

WATCH NOW: Jack Millar and Courtney Stubbs date. Article continues after video.