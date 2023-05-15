The reality tv stars have been dating for almost a year after they met at Jack's ex-wife from MAFS Domenica Calarco's Showpo fashion event in June 2022.
And whilst Domenica and Jack didn't work out as partners, they are still firm friends, Domenica being one of the first to congratulate the couple on their happy news.
"BEST NEWS EVER!! Congratulations you two beautiful people" Domenica wrote under their announcement post.
RELATED || Meet MAFS' Jack's new girlfriend
Fellow MAFS cast member Brent Vitiello also jumped in the comments section to share his congratulations for the couple writing, "STOP!!!!!!!! I'm going to be an uncle!" whilst Ella Ding wrote "UM OMG! This is such beautiful news, congratulations both of you!!!"
Jack and Courtney moved in together in January this year, Jack revealing at the time that he was "eternally grateful" to Courtney for making the move from her hometown of the Gold Coast.
"I am still working in finance so it was a lot harder for me to move than it was for her because she's still doing social media full time."
"So new beginnings for her and new starts for me."