It comes after Courtney was asked for a "dating update" on an Instagram Q&A.

"TBC [to be confirmed]," the Love Island star wrote, hinting at a potential new suitor.

Jack and Dom were fan favourites on this year's season of MAFS. Nine

Meanwhile, Jack's MAFS ex Domenica Calarco wished him well with his new romance.

When asked by a fan on an Instagram Q&A how she really feels about Jack and Courtney dating, she responded: "I'm so happy he is happy" alongside a series of heart emojis.

Jack and Domenica chose to stay in a relationship during MAFS' final vows, which were filmed in November last year.

However, the pair confirmed they had broken after arriving to the show's reunion separately in April.

Jack revealed his romance with Domenica had fizzled after filming ended, though the pair remain on good terms.

"I still speak to her like every second day or every other day. Don't get me wrong, it was very mutual. Very, like we put our heart and soul into it," he said of their break-up.

Meanwhile, Jack's new flame Courtney dated emergency responder Noah Hurah during her time in the Love Island villa last year.

The pair left the show in a relationship, but broke up weeks later.

