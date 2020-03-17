While it's expected to premiere on Aussie TV screens in April or May, filming will also be affected by new hosts Renee Bargh and Darren McMullen, and mentors Guy Sebastian and Kelly Rowland, who are currently overseas.

They are expected to be self quarantined upon their arrivals back in Australia.

Another mentor, Boy George is currently in Oz, and shared his travel plans via social media.

'I think for the time being we're staying in Australia.

'There's not a lot to say really. Everything seems to be getting cancelled. Everything is cancelled whenever. Well, everyone stay safe and be careful.'