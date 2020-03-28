The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly moved to Los Angeles. Getty

Meanwhile royal photographer Arthur Edwards says Harry and Meghan felt "cut off" from the rest of the world while living in Canada, hence their move to LA.

According to Edwards, Vancouver was never going to be permanent residence for the "ambitious young couple".

The property boasts a whopping eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and is called Petra Manor. Luxury Home Rentals

The lavish home would cost Harry and Meghan a hefty $15,950 a night. Luxury Home Rentals

He revealed to The Sun: “They tried palace life in Britain but it didn’t work out. So they have switched from Harry’s home town to Meghan’s.

Insiders say the pair want to get a taste for life in Malibu before they commit to a permanency. Luxury Home Rentals

“In a way it’s exchanging one goldfish bowl for another but it’s a city where Meghan has deep personal and professional connections.

The royal family are said to be "stunned and horrified" as they had hope Meghan and Harry would consider returning to Britain to help their relatives as Prince Charles has contracted the coronavirus.