It’s believed Charlotte Crosby, 29, has had eyebrow tattooing, lip fillers, a nose job, breast augmentation, Botox and dermal fillers in her cheeks. Getty/Instagram

Nikki Osborne

Dr Jones says Nikki, 38, appears to have had rhinoplasty.

“This could’ve cost her up to $15,000. It looks like she gets anti-wrinkle injections and a bit of filler to her cheeks and lips,” she says.

Dr Jones estimates the actress and presenter spends $3000 yearly on procedures.

Rhonda Burchmore

Dr Jones says Rhonda, 59, “appears to have had anti-wrinkle injections and filler to her cheeks. She has a very sharp jawline, but may have this naturally. She likely invests $5000 a year on treatments”.

Ryan Gallagher

Married at First Sight star Ryan, 31, has revealed he had a botched nose job for $6000.

“I basically had the inside of my nose drilled out, but it was a s--t job and so I has these things up my nose holding it open,” he said.

has a very sharp jawline, but as Dr Jones explains, she may have it naturally.

Erin Barnett

Erin, 24, said she spent $10,000 on surgery before Love Island.

It’s believed she’s spent an estimated $35,000 on a new smile, breast implants, lip filler and other beauty treatments.

“I’ve never been one to hide or lie about getting [treatments],” Erin said.