Nikki Osborne
Dr Jones says Nikki, 38, appears to have had rhinoplasty.
“This could’ve cost her up to $15,000. It looks like she gets anti-wrinkle injections and a bit of filler to her cheeks and lips,” she says.
Dr Jones estimates the actress and presenter spends $3000 yearly on procedures.
Rhonda Burchmore
Dr Jones says Rhonda, 59, “appears to have had anti-wrinkle injections and filler to her cheeks. She has a very sharp jawline, but may have this naturally. She likely invests $5000 a year on treatments”.
Ryan Gallagher
Married at First Sight star Ryan, 31, has revealed he had a botched nose job for $6000.
“I basically had the inside of my nose drilled out, but it was a s--t job and so I has these things up my nose holding it open,” he said.
Erin Barnett
Erin, 24, said she spent $10,000 on surgery before Love Island.
It’s believed she’s spent an estimated $35,000 on a new smile, breast implants, lip filler and other beauty treatments.
“I’ve never been one to hide or lie about getting [treatments],” Erin said.