The 37-year-old definitely showed off a different side, when he spoke to hosts Julia Morris and Dr Chris Brown about the reason why he entered the jungle.
“I have a beautiful family... but I don't have a lot of friends, because of the way my work is and all of the travel.
“One of the things I wanted to do was come in here and make friends - and that's exactly what I've done.”
“To be able to connect with people and have real, genuine, deep conversations and relate to one another - even though we're from different worlds, is beautiful.
“People see the razzle dazzle... but here, it's all stripped back. It's important to show that side. If that came across, then I'm very pleased.”
Illusionist Cosentino has revealed the heartwarming reason he decided to appear on the reality-TV show.
Fans were quick to take to social media to show their support to the star.
“Every year there's a surprise packet! I love Cosentino! He's wonderful!!” wrote one fan. Another added: “What a truly lovely man #CelebCos.”
Back when he first entered the jungle, Cosentino says he made the choice to appear on the show because he was an outsider at school.
"I was an outsider atschool, got into entertainment to bepart of the group, realised I'm anoutsider in the entertainmentworld and... here I am again, going intothe jungle as an outsider!" the magician shared.
"I'mcompletely out of my comfort zone.I've never been camping!"