Illusionist Cosentino has revealed the heartwarming reason he decided to appear on the reality-TV show. Channel 10

“I have a beautiful family... but I don't have a lot of friends, because of the way my work is and all of the travel," said the illusionist. Channel 10

Fans were quick to take to social media to show their support to the star.



“Every year there's a surprise packet! I love Cosentino! He's wonderful!!” wrote one fan.

Another added: “What a truly lovely man #CelebCos.”

Fans were quick to take to social media to show their support to the star. Getty

Back when he first entered the jungle, Cosentino says he made the choice to appear on the show because he was an outsider at school.

"I was an outsider at school, got into entertainment to be part of the group, realised I'm an outsider in the entertainment world and... here I am again, going into the jungle as an outsider!" the magician shared.

"I'm completely out of my comfort zone. I've never been camping!"