Perez was called "ungrateful" by fans of the show Instagram

Fans of the show blasted the 41-year-old for being a "sore loser" who has "anger management issues" on Twitter.

"So bloody ungrateful and disrespectful," wrote one fan.

Another tweeted: "It's time to stop putting Perez Hilton on reality TV shows. He is a sore loser and has anger management issues. Overall he is an incredibly poor representation of the LGBTQI community."

Perez was ditched from the jungle on Monday Channel 10

During his exit interview with hosts Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris, Perez did his best to urge viewers to vote for Miguel Maestre as winner of the jungle crown.

"He can do everything, not just cook, but he can do everything," he said.

"He can make fire appear, he is an inspiring business person.

"He is a great father and he was home to me. He reminded me so much of my family, and he is the winner. Please, Australia. I beg of you, do not get it wrong."

On Sunday night's show, viewers watched Perez's bizarre meltdown over the sharing of a banana in camp.

Perez accused Ryan Gallagher and Charlotte Crosby of "disrespecting" and "attacking" Miguel, who took it upon himself to cut up the fruit, after Ryan believed Charlotte should be given a whole banana as she doesn't eat oats.