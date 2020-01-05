Rumor has it that illusionist and escapologist Paul Cosentino, better known by his stage name Cosentino, could be heading into the jungle on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Getty

Cosentino, who rose to fame when he came second in the 2011 series of Australia’s Got Talent, went on to win season 13 of Dancing with the Stars with his allocated partner Jessica Raffa in 2013.

Taking to his Instagram on New Year’s Day, the illusionist thanked fans for their support in 2019, before writing: “Cheers to 2020. We have a BIG one in store for you! So hang on tight.”

Amid the mounting speculation, celebrity chef Miguel Maestre and former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby have been confirmed as definite cast members.

Taking to his Instagram on New Year’s Day, the illusionist thanked fans for their support in 2019, before writing: “Cheers to 2020. We have a BIG one in store for you! So hang on tight.” Instagram

The mystery hunk from the show's promo, who “once lost his shirt”, was also revealed to be former host of Seven’s Daily Edition, Tom Williams, who flashed his chest on Dancing with the Stars in 2005.

Despite impressing audiences with his buff body at the time, the now 49-year-old told The Sunday Telegraph he hopes audiences aren’t expecting the same bod they saw back then.

Tom described how the “expectations are high”, before saying: “I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing… like, ‘Here’s the dad bod and he’s letting it all out.'”

Cosentino, who rose to fame when he came second in the 2011 series of Australia’s Got Talent, went on to win season 13 of Dancing with the Stars with his allocated partner Jessica Raffa in 2013. Instagram

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Charlotte also revealed that she is joining this year’s group of celebrities in South Africa, saying: “This is going to be crazy!”

“Wondered why I’ve been quiet recently?” Charlotte captioned, before confirming she is indeed one of this year’s campmates.

The brunette beauty also broke the news in an official video, which appeared on the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Instagram account.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! season six premieres on Channel 10 on Sunday, January 5.