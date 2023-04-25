Season nine of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Australia is almost at its end, and eager fans are placing their bets on which a-lister they believe will take home the crown.
From television presenters, radio hosts, celebrity chefs, reality stars, professional athletes, actors, and more, this season has every kind of celebrity ready to face some grueling challenges.
And from the very beginning, it was clear to see who the fan favourites were.
Particularly Peter Helliar as the odds have been listed in his favour since the premiere. Fans have raced to Sportsbet to place their listings, with current odds sitting at $2.25.
In an interview with our sister publication TV Week prior to entering the jungle, Peter revealed he was ready for a ''new challenge'' after departing The Project in late 2022.
''It's the most out of my comfort zone I've ever put myself - in both the things you have to do in the jungle, but also the lack of control.''
Peter and Liz are firm favourites to win.
Channel 10
In second place is none other than netball legend, Liz Ellis, who has been slowly making her way through the ranks after starting off the season ranked fifth most likely to win.
Her odds currently sit at $3.00.
Tied for the top two is Olympic boxer Harry Garside and reality television star, Aesha Scott with odds sitting at $5.00.
Aesha and Harry are hot on their tails!
Channel 10
Although Aesha has been bumped from second to third most likely to win, we have no doubt the warm, bubbly star will gather a HUGE legion of fans as she did after featuring on Below Deck.
Despite being a hilarious comedy relief, Geordie Shore star Nathan Henry has been placed second last with odds at $10.00 and retired AFL player Adam Cooney is ranking last at $15.00.
Watch this space for more updates on the suspected winner for I'm A Celebrity.