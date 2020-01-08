Miguel Maestre smuggled the most amount of goods Ten

Among the smuggled goods included Erin Barnett's eyelash brush and AFL star Dale Thomas' "rope and a couple of pictures" (rope? WTF?).

"I tried to sneak, like, 18 [contraband items] in here," Erin later admitted.

But it was Miguel Maestre who brought the most goods.

"A chef does not fly without chicken stock and salt ... sugar, paprika, coffee," he said, as he unloaded his goods.

"I'm sorry, I am the guy who looks after his family. The food has never tasted so good in this camp."

The revelations came during Wednesday night's episode of the Ten show which also showed Charlotte Crosby and Tanya Hennessy's heartbreaking discussion about trolls.

Charlotte remembered one of her toughed moments in the spotlight so far.

"I went on the red carpet, and I honestly felt like I looked a million dollars," she said.

"I wore this lovely dress, my hair and makeup was all done and I looked in the mirror and thought I felt like I fitted in.

"I uploaded a photo the next day and just men were going in on it. Saying, 'Pete Burns! Disgusting" Michael Jackson.' I get called Michael Jackson all the time. People are just ruthless."

Charlotte been open about having a nose job and two breast enlargement surgeries. She has also had her lips done and Botox.