I'm a Celebrity will start on January 3, 2022. Ten

"The real question is... who's going into The So Called Jungle?" the network teased.

While we might not know who the contestants will be, Julia Morris and Dr Chris Brown will return as hosts for the 2022 series, and they've promised an exciting cast.

"January 3 @imacelebrityau is back! My beloved Docteur & I always deliver a brilliant cast… so that’s a given," Julia penned on Instagram.

"See you for an epic series @drchrisbrown jx."

"Everyone is going to love our latest bunch of camp mates!" Ten

When it was confirmed at Ten's upfronts that the series will return for its eighth season, Julia also spoke a little more about what we can expect to see.

"The Doctor and I had an absolute ball doing the show in Australia last season and we can’t wait to hack our way back into the so-called jungle in 2022," she said.

"Everyone is going to love our latest bunch of camp mates! I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! is the perfect show for summer.

"Expect loads of laughs, a few tears, some mind-blowing surprises and the most insane challenges ever seen on Australian TV."

Last season, Abbie was crowned winner. Ten

And if previous seasons are anything to go by, it will be an exciting one ahead - for viewers at least.

For the show's seventh season, we saw several celebs battle it out in the so called jungle, until Abbie Chatfield was eventually crowned Queen of the jungle.

The show was also filmed in Australia, instead of its usual South African location due to international travel restrictions, which will be the case for this season too.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! premieres on January 3, 2022, on 10 and 10 play on demand.