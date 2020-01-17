Dilruk Jayasinha Ten

But Dilruk, who was the first person booted out of the jungle on Thursday night's episode, denies those claims when speaking to News.com.au.

"I have front row seats to that romantic novel, my bed was in between theirs for the first 10 days or so," the comedian said.

"I can give a first-hand account that it’s very real, and kind of disgusting.

"I find it so soppy and too mushy for me. I wanted more drama but it was all happy families."

His comments come after industry website TV Blackbox claimed last Thursday: "The engaging duo have something very important in common - the same agent."

"The romance has certainly ensured the two 'celebrities' get plenty of airtime, and potentially plenty of votes from viewers eager to keep them together."

However, despite Dilruk's claims, Charlotte has spoken about how she is apprehensive to move on after her recent split from fellow British reality star, Joshua Ritchie.

"I've just come out of a really serious relationship. Before that one I got in a relationship really fast from another serious relationship so I feel like, all together, I’ve been in a relationship for three years," she told popular Aussie comedian Tanya Hennessy.

