Hugh Sheridan made a recent getaway to reconnect. Instagram

Sharing two lengthy posts to Instagram reflecting on their trip, Hugh disclosed some personal insight into what's been on their mind during this grieving process.

The Pack To The Rafters star explained they found their Dad "in other forms".

"I grew up with a pet cocky inherited from Dad’s Father. A week ago I saw one and said “that’s my father”. Then it bit me. I laughed. But my friend freaked and made me get a tetanus shot to be safe."

Hugh also shared that the medical centre they visited for the vaccine flooded them with memories. But at this point, their trip took a turn.

After receiving the Pfizer and Tetanus vaccine in the same week, Hugh ended up bed ridden. But they were back to normal after some "deep rest". Instagram

"You probably shouldn’t get Pfizer and a tetanus shot in the same week because I spent a few days in a beautiful bed, on the most idyllic island, completely still and motionless, while my body recovered," Hugh wrote.

"I couldn’t tell anyone I was too sick to move cause getting helivacced alone off Hammo was not a headline I was keen on at the time 🤣."

The actor then assured their followers that after some "deep rest" they were all healed and able to enjoy their picturesque getaway once more.

Hugh said their trip brought back memories of when they were a kid. Instagram

Hugh continued to reconnect with their late father in multiple ways.

"I went for hikes and watched sunsets by myself. But, not alone, with nature and talking to my Dad who I could see in every single sunset and every cockatoo 😘."

The 36-year-old also recounted the time a fan asked them for a photo, revealing it reminded them of when they were a kid and asked Rhonda Burchmore for a picture in that exact same spot on Whitehaven.

At the end of the trip, Hugh was full of memories and love for the special place.

"I'll forever be grateful for that gift to myself. Cocky bite and all, it has reminded me the universe only ever gives us what we need ❤️."

When a fan asked Hugh for a picture, it reminded them of when they were a kid and asked for Rhonda Burchmore (middle) for a picture. Also pictured is Hugh's late father, Dennis (left). Instagram

Quick to comment on the latter post was Rhonda Burchmore herself, who wrote: "S very glad we met that day my beautiful friend - How I would adore to go back to that spot with you my beautiful and have a little toast to life and friendship . Love you💕💕💕."

Hugh's Packed To The Rafters co-star, Rebecca Gibney, also sent her love, penning: "🙌❤️❤️❤️."