The 36-year-old continued, “In retrospect, having a first public relationship, that public, that fast, might’ve been too much pressure on us.

“Maybe it was COVID or quarantines or us working to (sic) hard (I take the blame for full responsibility for the working hours), maybe it’s dads death or all the above.

“The point is Kurt is incredibly kind, someone who is earnestly caring and helped me through a very tough time.

“Transparency is what I promised you all. For now we didn’t make it, but we tried very, very hard, I’m so sorry for us that it wasn’t easy and I’m sorry for the added pressure."

Hugh added, “Lots learned, the heartache is heavy, but zero regrets for the greatest love.”

Hugh and Kurt announced their engagement in March this year after just three months of dating after the star proposed to him on stage during the Adelaide Fringe Festival.

“I went out and bought a ring and flew his family to be seated in the audience on the night. He had no idea. It was a really amazing moment,” Sheridan said.

Recently, the Aussie actor also revealed in an Instagram post that they are non-binary - meaning they don't identify as male or female and generally use they/them pronouns.

“I don’t accept a label cause it limits me... if you want it; take it. I chose zero labels for no other reason except the exclusion, limitations, separation, I believe are all one, deeeeep down. &... who know? why chose?!! Be you. Be true. Be free: to BE, to JUST BE.. you, a human, same as me.

“I AM still a human (non binary/bi/me/Hughman) but I’m in a monogamous relationship with another human, who I love," they explained.