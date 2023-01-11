"no, I just did it the old-school way" Getty

“I’ve got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of (steroids) and I was like, ‘I don’t love it that much.’

“So, no, I just did it the old-school way,” he said.

Jackman then went on to apologise to vegans and vegetarians as he admitted that he had ‘eaten a lot of chickens’.

“I tell you, I’ve eaten more chickens - I’m so sorry to all the vegans and vegetarians and to the chickens of the world,” he said.

“Literally, the karma is not good for me.”

After Hugh finishes his current role in The Music Man on Broadway, he will have six months to get back into Wolverine shape for his next job.

“So, we have six months from when I finish (The Music Man) to when I start filming,” the actor said.

“And I’m not doing any other work. I’m going to be with my family and train.

“That’s going to be my job for six months.

“And I’m really fit right now.

“There’s one thing about eight shows a week being on Broadway, singing and dancing, is I’m fit.

“So, I’m healthy. I have a good place to start.”