The Australian actor revealed his father passed away while he was filming 'The Son' during September 2021 Getty

"My father never missed a day of work," he told Variety.

"I could feel him. I knew if he could talk to me, he'd be like, 'You got to go to work! What are you talking about?' I felt his presence on the set."

Hugh continued to discuss his character, Peter who is a workaholic father struggling to take care of his family. His character's storyline almost reflects that of Christopher who raised Hugh after his mother abandoned their family when he was only 8 years old.

WATCH: Hugh Jackman salutes his late father

Their bond as father and son never ceased, even as Hugh became an international superstar with Wolverine in The X-Men. Hugh revealed he would often invite his father to movie sets where he would sit behind the monitor and solve his latest crossword puzzle.

Their bond as father and son never ceased, even as Hugh became an international superstar with Wolverine in The X-Men Getty

"I literally could see him in the corner of the room," Hugh confessed regarding the scenes he would shoot for 'The Son' which is set to release in late November 2022.

"I had an image of him on set, standing behind the action. My father worked incredibly hard — looking after five kids, the weight of the world on his shoulders. I had the feeling of him being completely free. That really helped me."