Hugh, 55, was estranged from his mother for many years after she left the family home in Sydney, when Hugh was eight, to return to her native England.

Hugh’s sisters Zoe and Sonya went to live with Grace while Hugh remained in Australia with his dad, Christopher, and brothers Ian and Ralph.

Hugh has only recently fully made peace with Grace leaving, after he consulted with a therapist while filming his 2022 movie The Son.

“I found it really helpful,” Hugh admitted earlier this year.

Our source adds, “Hugh’s beginning to understand the measures his mother went to find happiness. It’s helped him find peace.”

In fact, Hugh is now in such a good place with Grace he’s been meeting up with her for regular cups of tea in London.

“Hugh will never say a bad word about Grace these days,” says the source.

“Before he’d simply avoid the topic, but now he talks about her in very positive terms.”

Following the end of his 27-year marriage, our source says Hugh appreciates his new-found closeness with Grace.

Says the source, “He’s finding they have a lot in common, including their sense of humour.”

