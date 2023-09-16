Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness at this year's Met Gala. Getty

"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.

"We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

"With deep respect for one another, we have decided to end our marriage. We request privacy during this time."



Jackman and Furness first met on the set of the Australian television show Correlli in 1995, and were married a year later. They have two children together, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, and just celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in April of this year. The pair were last spotted together at the men’s finals at Wimbledon in July.

The specific reasons for the separation have not been disclosed, but the statement emphasizes their commitment to their children as they move forward.

