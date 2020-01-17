British actor Hugh Grant has defended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on radio. Radio Andy/SirriusXM

“I'm rather on Harry's side,” Hugh replied.

He continued: “The tabloid press effectively murdered his mother, now they're tearing his wife to pieces.

“I think as a man, it's his job to protect his family, so I'm with him."

The 59-year-old was speaking during an interview on US radio show Radio Andy, when host Andy Cohen asked the actor to comment on the Sussexes intention to quit the royal family. Radio Andy/SirriusXM

Andy then asked Hugh what his feelings were towards the press in general, to which the actor replied: “Very poor!”

Hugh was on the radio show to promote his new film, The Gentlemen, in which he plays a ruthless tabloid reporter, alongside co-stars Charlie Hunnam and Matthew McConaughey.

The radio confession comes after Harry broke his silence for the first time since he and Meghan revealed their intention to step down as “senior royals” and quit the royal family.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex shared a video to announce the next Invictus Games will take place in Dusseldorf, Germany in 2022.

“Here we come Düsseldorf! The new home for the 2022 and sixth Invictus Games,” Harry captioned the post, which showed a video montage of past games.

“Düsseldorf will welcome over 500 competitors as they showcase their talents, determination and camaraderie to the world!” he added.